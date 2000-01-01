Indian economy, Indian aviation, personal finance, stock markets, auto industry, Narendra Modi, Raghuram Rajan
Year Roundup: 2015

FPIs' net inflow falls to $7.4 bn in debt markets in 2015

PTI | New Delhi
Foreign funds also stayed away from Indian equities in 2015 and invested just Rs 17,806 crore ($3.2 billion) in stock markets last year.

 
 

MF industry's asset base surges 21% to Rs 13.4 lakh cr in 2015

CCI received record 127 M&A cases in 2015

The Competition Commission, in October, had received 21 filings seeking approval for mergers, the highest number for any month in the past four years.
Brick-and-mortar retail makes a comeback in 2015

Family-led businesses: 2015 - When the GenNext took wing

MF investment in equity markets at Rs 70,000 crore in 2015

In comparison, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) made a net investment of just Rs 16,674 crore during the period.
India did well in year of global turmoil: FM Jaitley

Rolling out GST, rationalising direct taxes and ensuring further ease of doing business will be at the top of his agenda in the New Year, Arun Jaitley said.
2015: The Make in India Year

2015: Drug patent war, coal ordinance kept Delhi HC busy

The Delhi High Court in 2015 also rapped the Centre for its coal auction ordinance by saying that the legislation "lacked clarity".

2015: Essar e-mail leak, Sahara case engaged SC

New drugs in 2015

Inflation under check in 2015; Kitchen staples beg to differ

The consumers saw an altogether different story in 2016 when they went to the shops to purchase some staple grocery and vegetable items for a good part of the year.
Dalal Street heads for worst ride in 4 yrs

2015: Year that made positive moves on autonomy to IIMs

2015: The year that gave micro loans a new architecture

