Foreign funds also stayed away from Indian equities in 2015 and invested just Rs 17,806 crore ($3.2 billion) in stock markets last year.
The Competition Commission, in October, had received 21 filings seeking approval for mergers, the highest number for any month in the past four years.
In comparison, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) made a net investment of just Rs 16,674 crore during the period.
Rolling out GST, rationalising direct taxes and ensuring further ease of doing business will be at the top of his agenda in the New Year, Arun Jaitley said.
The Delhi High Court in 2015 also rapped the Centre for its coal auction ordinance by saying that the legislation "lacked clarity".
The consumers saw an altogether different story in 2016 when they went to the shops to purchase some staple grocery and vegetable items for a good part of the year.
