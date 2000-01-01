Boxoffice collections, Bollywood movies, Bollywood
Mersal Box Office Collection: Vijay's movie makes Rs 210 crore worldwide

Team BT | New Delhi
It has also become the fourth Tamil movie to earn Rs 200 crore worldwide.

 
 

Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's movie makes more than Rs 200 crore worldwide after week 2

In the overseas box office, Golmaal Again has made Rs 37.60 crore so far.
Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film looks unstoppable, crosses Rs 100 cr mark worldwide in three days

Rohit Shetty's fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise, Golmaal Again, returns to the screen with a stellar star cast and a lot of masala.
Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 becomes the second-highest grosser of 2017 after Baahubali 2

Judwaa 2 had collected close to Rs 100 crore on its first week itself.
Secret Superstar Box Office Prediction: Aamir Khan's next movie is expected to earn Rs 4 crore on its opening day

The film has high chances of jumping on the box office as the week proceeds.
Judwaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan-Taapsee Pannu's movie earns Rs 92.02 crore

Judwaa 2's collections is ranked fifth in terms of worldwide earnings.
Judwaa 2 Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Taapsee Pannu's movie earns Rs 77.25 crore in 4 days

In fact in North America alone Judwaa 2 has collected more than Rs 4 crore in the opening weekend.
SPYder Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's film is off to a great start, both at home and abroad

Not only USA, SPYder had a very strong release in Australia as well.
Golmaal Again becomes the highest opening Bollywood movie of the year

The movie's opening collections are surpassed only by Baahubali 2 this year.
Vijay's Mersal rules international box office, surpasses Vishwaroopam in US, Kabali in UK

Mersal broke into Australia weekend top 10, along with Golmaal Again.
Mersal Box Office Collection: Vijay's movie earns Rs 43.50 crore on first day; surpasses Vivegam in the US

Mersal witnessed a bigger opening than Aamir Khan's Dangal and Shah Rukh Khan's Raees in the USA.
Chef Box Office Prediction: Saif Ali Khan's movie is expected to make Rs 15 crore over the weekend

It is likely to mint Rs 4 crore on its first day.
Judwaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun Dhawan's movie collects Rs 85.30 crore; inches towards Rs 100 crore

It could even emerge as the highest grossing Hindi movie of 2017 after Baahubali 2.
Mahesh Babu's SPYder collects Rs 51 crore on first day at box office, inching towards Rs 100 crore

The movie collected Rs 7.45 crore on the first two days in the USA.
Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa continues its box office stronghold, crosses the Rs 100 crore mark

Collections from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have amounted to Rs 71 crore of the movie's total Rs 103 crore.
