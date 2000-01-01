BT SPECIALS
It has also become the fourth Tamil movie to earn Rs 200 crore worldwide.
Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's movie makes more than Rs 200 crore worldwide after week 2
In the overseas box office, Golmaal Again has made Rs 37.60 crore so far.
Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film looks unstoppable, crosses Rs 100 cr mark worldwide in three days
Rohit Shetty's fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise, Golmaal Again, returns to the screen with a stellar star cast and a lot of masala.
Judwaa 2 had collected close to Rs 100 crore on its first week itself.
Secret Superstar Box Office Prediction: Aamir Khan's next movie is expected to earn Rs 4 crore on its opening day
The film has high chances of jumping on the box office as the week proceeds.
Judwaa 2's collections is ranked fifth in terms of worldwide earnings.
In fact in North America alone Judwaa 2 has collected more than Rs 4 crore in the opening weekend.
Not only USA, SPYder had a very strong release in Australia as well.
The movie's opening collections are surpassed only by Baahubali 2 this year.
Mersal broke into Australia weekend top 10, along with Golmaal Again.
Mersal Box Office Collection: Vijay's movie earns Rs 43.50 crore on first day; surpasses Vivegam in the US
Mersal witnessed a bigger opening than Aamir Khan's Dangal and Shah Rukh Khan's Raees in the USA.
It is likely to mint Rs 4 crore on its first day.
Judwaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun Dhawan's movie collects Rs 85.30 crore; inches towards Rs 100 crore
It could even emerge as the highest grossing Hindi movie of 2017 after Baahubali 2.
The movie collected Rs 7.45 crore on the first two days in the USA.
Collections from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have amounted to Rs 71 crore of the movie's total Rs 103 crore.
