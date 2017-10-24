Golmaal Again becomes the highest opening Bollywood movie of the year

It has been a while since we saw Baahubali 2's meteoric rise and its dominance over the Indian as well as global box office. No Bollywood movie has been able to reach quite as near this year. Moreover, the industry witnessed a spate of disappointing Fridays, with big releases failing to impress the audience and leaving the theatres with a whimper. So, the earnings of Golmaal Again is a very good reason for Bollywood to celebrate.

Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again has become the highest opening Bollywood movie of the year, surpassed only by Baahubali 2. Golmaal Again has been directed by Rohit Shetty and brings back the original gang of Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade, along with Tabu and Parineeti Chopra.

As trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, Golmaal Again minted Rs 30.14 crore on its opening Friday, followed by Rs 28.37 crore on Saturday and Rs 29.09 crore on Sunday. On top of that, it collected Rs 20.62 crore from the international market.

#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr. Total: â¹ 87.60 cr. India biz... OVERSEAS: $ 3.17 million [â¹ 20.62 cr]. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017

The festive weekend, along with the fact that no major release clashed with it, made sure that Golmaal Again sweeps the box office collections. Although Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar released the same week, it must be mentioned that the superstar features in the movie only in an extended cameo. Dangal-star Zaira Wasim is the lead of the movie.



In fact, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have proved to be a force to reckon with. The duo's Singham Returns also had registered the same amount on its opening day as Golmaal Again.

Golmaal Again has received mixed reviews but audiences poured in to the theatres, and advanced bookings helped the movie's collections. The makers are now banking on the second weekend to rake in more money.