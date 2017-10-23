Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film looks unstoppable, crosses Rs 100 cr mark worldwide in three days

Rohit Shetty's fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise, Golmaal Again, returns to the screen with a stellar star cast and a lot of masala. On its first day of release itself, Golmaal Again took the box office by storm with Rs 30 crore. Following the trend, it minted Rs 28 crore on Saturday. According to recent reports, Golmaal Again collected Rs 29.09 crore on Sunday taking the total collection to Rs 87.60 crore. Not only in India, Golmal Again is running successfully in overseas too. It minted Rs 20 crore worldwide. Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to report its blockbuster collection.

#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr. Total: â¹ 87.60 cr. India biz... OVERSEAS: $ 3.17 million [â¹ 20.62 cr]. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017

#GolmaalAgain has a FANTASTIC weekend... Starting with a BANG on Fri, the film maintained the REMARKABLE pace on Sat and Sun... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017

Multi-starrer Golmaal Again features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The story revolves around the gang of five - Gopal (Ajay), Madhav(Arshad), Lucky (Tusshar), Laxman (Shreyas) and Laxman (Kunal) and their shenanigans.

The first film in the franchise, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, released in 2006 and was a major hit. It starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles, who have been retained in all the four installments while Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu joined the cast later. Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh are the recent inclusions to the Golmaal franchise.

Golmaal Again is Ajay Devgan's second release this year after Baadshaho, which released earlier this year. Golmaal Again is competing with Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim film 'Secret Superstar' which is also doing well at the box office.