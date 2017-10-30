Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's movie makes more than Rs 200 crore worldwide after week 2

It seems like Bollywood has landed itself a formula for a blockbuster movie - a collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Golmaal Again is the duo's tenth movie together. Six of their ten movies belong to the Golmaal and Singham franchises. All of these six movies have gone to become very successful at the box office, including Golmaal Again, which is still running strong in Indian and international theatres.

Golmaal Again had made Rs 87.60 crore on its opening weekend, becoming the highest opening Bollywood movie of the year, surpassed only by Baahubali 2.



#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr. Total: â¹ 87.60 cr. India biz... OVERSEAS: $ 3.17 million [â¹ 20.62 cr]. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017

Two weeks later, Golmaal Again is still going rather strong. Although the earnings have dropped to Rs 31.44 crore in the second week from Rs 136.08 crore in the first week, it still managed to pull up the earnings from India to Rs 167.52.

#GolmaalAgain...

Week 1: â¹ 136.08 cr

Weekend 2: â¹ 31.44 cr

Total: â¹ 167.52 cr

India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2017

In the overseas box office, Golmaal Again has made Rs 37.60 crore so far.

#GolmaalAgain - OVERSEAS - Total till Sunday, 29 October 2017: $ 5.8 million [â¹ 37.60 cr]. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2017

That brings the worldwide collection of Golmaal Again to Rs 205.12 crore.

The box office earnings have come as very good news to the makers of Golmaal Again and a relief to Bollywood that has experienced a lot of disappointments in 2017. Although Golmaal Again did not receive very positive reviews from critics, audiences seem to be enjoying the movie.

Golmaal Again stars the original cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, joined by Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade for the second time, along with Parineeti Chopra and Tabu.