Jai Lava Kusa Box Office Collection Day 5: Jr NTR's movie collects a whopping Rs 92 crore

Continuing what has been a great year for Telugu movies, Jr NTR's movie is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark. Jr NTR's latest movie revolves around three brothers Jai, Lava and Kusa, who are consumed by insecurities and anger towards each other. The movie then follows the brothers and looks at how their tumultuous relationships affect their lives.



Although the movie received mixed response from critics, that could not dissuade movie-goers from rushing to the theatres. Jai Lava Kusa opened at 4000 screens all over the world and has been doing stellar business since its release five days ago.



According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Jai Lava Kusa has minted Rs 9.25 crore from the screens at USA. In fact, the movie has made an astounding Rs 62 crore from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh alone.



As of now, the movie has already made Rs 92 crore worldwide.

#JaiLavaKusa 1st wknd WW BO Gross: AP/TS - â¹ 62 Cr KA -â¹ 11 Cr TN - â¹ 2.25 Cr ROI - â¹ 2.5 Cr USA - â¹ 9.25 C ROW - â¹ 5 C Tot - â¹ 92 Cr - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 25, 2017

Jr NTR took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the overwhelming response.



Overwhelmed with the response to #JaiLavaKusaTrailer . Thanks everyone. As said before, will always strive to satisfy you all with my work - Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 11, 2017

He even tweeted that this immense love has been deeply satisfying.

All this love for #JaiLavaKusa is deeply satisfying. As an actor, can't ask for anything better. A big thank you from team JLK to everyone - Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 22, 2017

Jai Lava Kusa also features actor Ronit Roy, who has made his debut in Telugu cinema with this hit movie.



If the movie continues its momentum, it won't be long before it crosses the Rs 100 crore mark.