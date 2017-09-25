Non-Bollywood blockbusters: After Baahubali, now Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa dominates box office collections

BT Online
Touted as one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year, Jr NTR's latest movie, Jai Lava Kusa, has managed to stand up to the hype.
It is said to be second only to Prabhaas-Rana Daggubati-Ramya Krishnan-Tamannaah-starrer Baahubali 1 and 2, leaving most of Bollywood's big-budget movies far behind. In fact, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Jr NTR's movie made a whopping Rs 47.25 crore worldwide on its opening day.
Naturally, after such encouraging numbers, critics were betting on a very successful weekend ahead.
It is safe to say that the analysts were right. Jai Lava Kusa made the estimated amount and some more by Saturday, and continued to dominate the USA box office.
In fact, till Friday, September 22, Jai Lava Kusa had made Rs 1.4 million in the USA.
Closer home, Jai Lava Kusa has raked in Rs 62 crore in four days.
Jr NTR's movie revolves around three brothers, Jai, Lava and Kusa, who fall apart because of insecurity and hatred and how they navigate their souring relationships for survival.
The movie also marks Rohit Roy's debut in Telugu cinema.