Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa continues its box office stronghold, crosses the Rs 100 crore mark

The fate of Jr NTR's latest movie, Jai Lava Kusa, was almost decided when it opened to a very strong weekend, six days ago. Continuing what has been a very good year for Telugu movies, Jai Lava Kusa earned an astounding Rs 47.25 crore on its first day itself. It also collected a surprising Rs 4.76 crore in USA.

#JaiLavaKusa Day 1 WW BO: AP/TS - â¹ 32.10 Cr KA - â¹ 5.67 TN - â¹ 0.72 ROI - â¹ 1.50 #USA - â¹ 4.76 ROW - â¹ 2.50 Total - â¹ 47.25 Cr - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 22, 2017

Jai Lava Kusa's first day collections were more than what quite a lot of movies earn in their lifetime. But then, the movie also features Jr NTR in a triple role, making sure that his fanbase do not miss this movie at any cost.

Jai Lava Kusa has been doing spectacular business, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As Ramesh Bala's tweet pointed out, on its first day itself, Jai Lava Kusa had earned a whopping Rs 32.10 crore from the two states.



And now, Jr NTR's movie has effortlessly crossed the much-coveted Rs 100 crore mark in six days, going where a countable number of movies have gone before.



Even now, collections from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been very strong, amounting to Rs 71 crore of the movie's total Rs 103 crore.

#JaiLavaKusa 6 Days WW BO Gross: AP/TS - â¹ 71 Cr KA -â¹ 12 C TN - â¹ 2.50 C ROI - â¹ 2.75 C USA - â¹ 9.50 C ROW - â¹ 5.25 C Tot - â¹ 103 Cr - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 27, 2017

Jai Lava Kusa has been doing well in USA as well, where it has collected an encouraging Rs 9.50 crore.

Although the movie opened to mixed reviews, it has fared very well in terms of footfall. The plot revolves around three brothers Jai, Lava and Kusa, who are consumed by insecurities, leading to anger and hatred towards each other. Now that their relationship has been soured, the trio must find a way to navigate through this and resolve how it is affecting their lives.

Jai Lava Kusa also features Ronit Roy's debut in Telugu cinema.