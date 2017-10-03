Judwaa 2 Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan-Taapsee Pannu's movie earns Rs 77.25 crore in 4 days

Varun Dhawan-Taapsee Pannu-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Judwa 2 has finally broken the spate of lukewarm Fridays that Bollywood has been witnessing for some time now. Be it SRK's Jab Harry Met Sejal or Kangana Ranaut's Simran, all big releases this year fell flat in front of the undiscriminating box office. However, David Dhawan's new offering that recreates Salman Khan's hijinks in the 90s comic movie, Judwaa, has taken over box office.Dhawan teams up with his son, Varun Dhawan, Pink star Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez for Judwaa 2.

As tweeted by trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the movie has collected an impressive Rs 77.25 in four days.

#Judwaa2 crosses â¹ 75 cr mark... Fri 16.10 cr, Sat 20.55 cr, Sun 22.60 cr, Mon 18 cr. Total: â¹ 77.25 cr. India biz. OUTSTANDING! - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2017

The festive season, along with a long weekend could be one of the major reasons behind its collection. Adarsh mentioned that on its first day itself, the movie had collected more than Rs 16 crore.

And the *updated* biz... #Judwaa2 crosses â¹ 16 cr on Day 1... Fri â¹ 16.10 cr. India biz... EXCELLENT! - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2017

It went on to do better over the weekend, with both Saturday and Sunday closing at more than Rs 20 crore.

#Judwaa2 Fri 16.10 cr, Sat 20.55 cr, Sun 22.60 cr. Total: â¹ 59.25 cr. India biz... Will score BIG numbers again today [holiday]... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2017

Taran Adarsh tweeted that with its opening collection, Judwaa 2 has emerged as one of the best openers of the year.

The audience verdict is loud and clear: #Judwaa2 hits the BULL'S EYE... Emerges one of the best openers of 2017... Nears â¹ 60 cr mark... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2017

David Dhawan's latest movie is doing well in the international box office as well.

#Judwaa2 collects an IMPRESSIVE $ 2.91 million [â¹ 19.05 cr] in its opening weekend in international markets [excluding Pakistan]... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2017

In fact in North America alone Judwaa 2 has collected more than Rs 4 crore in the opening weekend.

#Judwaa2 *opening weekend* in key international markets...

UAE-GCC $ 1.1 mn

North America $ 645,000

UK $ 238,000

Australia $ 154,000 - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2017

International collections of Judwaa 2 are more than Varun Dhawan's other hit, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB2.

#Judwaa2 Overseas *opening weekend* is HIGHER than Varun's #BKD [$ 2.7 mn] and Akshay's #JollyLLB2 [$ 2.5 mn]... Note: All Fox Studios films - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2017

Considering the way it is running, there are no doubts that Varun Dhawan's latest movie will cross the Rs 100 crore mark with ease.

Judwaa 2 revolves around two brothers, Raja and Prem, who are separated at birth, but eventually cross path and join forces to fight against a smuggling ring. The movie also features Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Pavan Malhotra, Ali Asgar and Johnny Lever.