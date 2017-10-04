Judwaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Varun Dhawan's movie collects Rs 85.30 crore; inches towards Rs 100 crore

What better way to pay tribute to Salman Khan's career till now than to remake one of his most memorable movies? The fact that the remake is made by the same director, makes it more special. In an interview to NDTV , Varun Dhawan mentioned that Judwaa 2 is a tribute to Salman Khan, and since his father, David Dhawan was the maker of the original movie, he knew what he wanted from the remake. The Dhawans' gamble seems to have paid off at the box office. The Varun Dhawan-Taapsee Pannu-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Judwaa 2 has broken the disappointing run that Bollywood had been witnessing for some time.



Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted that the movie collected an impressive Rs 85.30 crore in its first five days.



#Judwaa2 stays SUPER-STRONG on crucial Tue... Fri 16.10 cr, Sat 20.55 cr, Sun 22.60 cr, Mon 18 cr, Tue 8.05 cr. Total: â¹ 85.30 cr. India biz - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2017

He added that there are chances of David Dhawan's new offering to mint Rs 100 crore in its first week itself. It could even emerge as the highest grossing Hindi movie of 2017 after Baahubali 2.

#Judwaa2 heading for â¹ 98 cr / â¹ 100 cr Week 1... Week 2 crucial... Will it emerge HIGHEST GROSSER of 2017, after #Baahubali2? Hindi films. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2017

Not only in India, has the movie been doing good business in international markets as well.

#Judwaa2 *opening weekend* in key international markets...

UAE-GCC $ 1.1 mn

North America $ 645,000

UK $ 238,000

Australia $ 154,000 - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2017

It must be kept in mind that the movie's collection has amounted to Rs 85.30 crore in the country despite the undergoing strike of multiplexes in Chennai. The multiplex association has been on a strike to protest the added tax of 20% on non-Tamil films and 10% on Tamil films. Along with Judwaa 2, the strike is likely to affect Mahesh Babu's new release, SPYder.

The movie has not earned positive reviews from critics, who have pointed out the sexist and problematic humour akin to sensibilities of the 90s Bollywood. If anything, the movie has been said to highlight why 90s humour was more offensive than funny. However, this has not deterred viewers from rushing to the theatres, making its opening one of the most successful in 2017.



Like Salman Khan's movie, this Judwaa also revolves around two brothers, Raja and Prem, who are separated at birth. With some twist of fate, they eventually come face-to-face and join forces to fight against a smuggling ring. The movie also features Anupam Kher, Pavan Malhotra , Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav.