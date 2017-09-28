SPYder Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's film is off to a great start, both at home and abroad

AR Murugadoss and Mahesh Babu joined forces to make the bilingual, SPYder. Even much before its release, the movie had caught the imagination of people and there were a lot of expectations from the spy thriller. As the initial reactions are pouring in, both Murugadoss and Babu are probably sighing in relief. SPYder has opened strongly, particularly at the USA box office. SPYder released on a weekday, and even on its first day, SPYder collected almost a million in USA.

#SPYder takes USA BO by storm... Collects a MIND-BOGGLING $ 968,064 [â¹ 6.36 cr] from 231 locations on Tue... ððð... @Rentrak - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2017

Not only that, as trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, mentioned, it is a feat only very few Indian films have achieved.

Almost $ 1 mn on a working day [Tue] in USA - a feat very few Indian films/actors can boast of. Indeed, #SPYder/Mahesh Babu hv cast a spell! - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2017

And the *updated* total... #SPYder is SENSATIONAL in USA... Crosses $ 1 million... Tue: $ 1,005,630 [â¹ 6.59 cr] from 236 locations. @Rentrak - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2017

According to a report in Forbes , Mahesh Babu's SPYder is the third Indian film this year and the sixth ever to debut with such high earnings. SPYder opened on the fifth spot in the USA box office.Not only that, SPYder had a very strong release in Australia as well. It earned Rs 58.39 lakhs from 27 locations there.

A midweek release [Wed], yet #SPYder starts with a BANG in Australia... Wed A$ 113,494 [â¹ 58.39 lakhs] from 27 locations. @Rentrak - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 28, 2017

Mahesh Babu's movie has also managed to pull in crowds in Chennai. The Tamil version of SPYder made Rs 46 lakhs, while the Telugu version made Rs 18 lakhs, adding up to a gross Rs 64 lakhs in the city.

#SPYder rocks #Chennai city BO.. Takes an excellent opening on Day 1.. Tamil - â¹ 46 Lacs Telugu - â¹ 18 Lacs Total - â¹ 64 Lacs pic.twitter.com/AXOapqP8eM - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 28, 2017

Telugu cinema has seen some great blockbusters recently, and SPYder might take some time to catch up. Needless to say, it is on a very encouraging path.

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the movie also features SJ Suriyah, RJ Balaji, Rakul Preet Singh and Bharath in key roles. SPYder is AR Murugadoss' first movie with superstar Mahesh Babu.