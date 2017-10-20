Mersal Box Office Collection: Vijay's movie earns Rs 43.50 crore on first day; surpasses Vivegam in the US

Vijay's latest movie, Mersal, has set the cash counters ringing. This Tamil movie is yet another proof that it is probably wisest to look for blockbuster hits in vernacular languages, and not only set our heart on the Hindi film industry. Vernacular industries have outperformed Bollywood this year, and from the looks of it, will continue to do so for a while. Mersal, released on 18 October, is another movie that is doing great business in India, particularly in the southern states, as well as abroad.



Trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, tweeted that Atlee Kumar's latest movie earned Rs 43.50 crore on its first day.

#Mersal Day 1 WW BO: All-India - â¹ 31.50 Cr Overseas: Rentrak - â¹ 5.50 Cr Non-Rentrak - â¹ 6.50 Cr Total - â¹ 43.50 Cr - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 20, 2017

Mersal has taken over the box office at Australia, Malaysia and UK as well.

In USA, the movie has done solid business, surpassing Ajith Kumar's blockbuster movie Vivegam.

In fact, a report in Forbes mentioned that Mersal witnessed a bigger opening than Aamir Khan's Dangal and Shah Rukh Khan's Raees in the USA.

Mersal's crackling business made sure that it sets new records simultaneously. It saw the biggest opening day for any Tamil film in the UK and France, and the biggest mid-week opening day for any Tamil film in the USA. Mersal also set the record for the biggest opening day in Chennai and Kerala.



With a weekend ahead, it seems like there is no stopping Mersal.



The movie has received mostly positive reviews. Vijay, who has three roles in the movie, has been appreciated by critics for being in his top form. The story revolves around two brothers Maraan, a doctor and Vettri, a magician, who are separated as children, after their parents are murdered. They eventually come together to defeat the forces that tore their family apart. Vijay plays the role of the father and the sons. The movie also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menon and SJ Surya.