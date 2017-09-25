Newton Box Office Collection: Rajkumar Rao's movie sees packed theatres on weekend

Every once in a while, comes a movie that does not only impress the critics but also makes a lasting impression on its audience. This year's offering from the treasure chest of memorable movies is Newton.

Amit V Masurkar, maker of the indie film, Sulemani Keeda, narrates the story of Nutan Kumar, known as Newton, an honest-to-a-fault government worker, who gets posted for election duty in the Naxal-controlled Chattisgarh. Accompanied by the cynical Atma Singh, and a couple of grumbling government workers, the motley crew goes to the Naxal heartland to conduct a fair election, where almost no one has any idea of how elections or democracy works.



The movie has garnered much love and support from the audience and critics alike. In fact, it is India's official submission for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Although, the movie did not open strong, it witnessed packed theatres by the end of Sunday. On Friday it had only made Rs 96 lakhs.

#Newton witnessed ample growth in evening and night shows... Fri â¹ 96 lakhs. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2017

However, on Saturday it had jumped to Rs 2.52 crore, making a gross collection of Rs 3.48 crore in two days.

#Newton shows REMARKABLE 162.5% GROWTH on Sat... Fri 96 lakhs, Sat 2.52 cr. Total: â¹ 3.48 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2017

On Sunday, it continued its growth to make Rs 3.42 crore.

#Newton is expected to maintain momentum on weekdays... Fri 96 lakhs, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.42 cr. Total: â¹ 6.90 cr [430 screens]. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 25, 2017

It must be mentioned that Newton is running in only 430 screens across India, is facing Sanjay Dutt's comeback movie, Bhoomi, and still has managed to rake in Rs 6.90 crore in three days.

Newton's exponential growth over two days and audience's reaction is proof that viewers still value good content over glamour and A-listers. Maybe it is a hint that Bollywood should pick up on to end its run of terrible and dismal Fridays.