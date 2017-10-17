Secret Superstar Box Office Prediction: Aamir Khan's next movie is expected to earn Rs 4 crore on its opening day

After his biggest movie till date, Aamir Khan is back with yet another offering, Secret Superstar that is likely to take over the box office upon its release. Unlike Dangal, Aamir Khan will not be the focus of Secret Superstar. The movie revolves around Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who goes against her conservative family and pursues her dream of becoming a singer. Although small budget, this movie like most of Aamir Khan's works is content-driven.

A report on Indian Express mentioned that trade analyst Girish Johar predicted that the movie is set to collect roughly Rs 4 crore on its opening week. Secret Superstar is clashing with Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again that is a huge brand film, Johar mentions, which might affect the collections of the Zaira Wasim starrer.



However, Indian films manage to float on word-of-mouth and something similar might happen with Secret Superstar. Moreover, Aamir Khan's special role might pull in audiences.



Johar mentions that although the start will be "mellow" the film has high chances of jumping on the box office as the week proceeds. He further adds that while we have Diwali releases, seldom does a movie release on Diwali itself and that this move shows Aamir Khan's confidence in the movie.

Girish Johar's remark is, in fact, not far from the truth. In an event in Singapore, Khan mentioned that Secret Superstar is a much bigger film in terms of what it is trying to say.



Forbes even went ahead and predicted that Secret Superstar is likely to earn Rs 1000 crore, with a large portion of its earnings coming from China.



Secret Superstar is likely to open in 1,100 screens on October 19.