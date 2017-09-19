Simran Box Office Collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut-starrer slows down, total earnings Rs 12.06 crore

Hansal Mehta who gave us memorable works like Shahid, Aligarh and City Lights, returned to the silver screen with a story inspired by the gripping real-life story of Sandeep Kaur, a homely girl who falls into the world of crime after she takes on gambling.

Kangana Ranaut plays the titular character, Simran, a Punjabi girl who lives in Atlanta with her parents.

So far, it seemed like the perfect recipe for a blockbuster hit that Bollywood desperately needed. As evinced from their earlier movies, Mehta has a deep understanding of the human psyche and Ranaut has the ability to turn even the simplest plot lines into evocative cinema. What could have gone wrong?



However, as of now, things are neither going as planned nor as expected. As film and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, tweeted, Simran has only managed to make Rs 12.06 crore in 4 days.

#Simran Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.12 cr, Mon 1.41 cr. Total: â¹ 12.06 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 19, 2017

Monday saw a dip in collections, as is the norm. Weekends are when the crowds pour in for a new release. However, even during its opening weekend Simran managed to do only a decent job, at best.

#Simran needs to maintain on weekdays for a respectable total... Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.12 cr. Total: â¹ 10.65 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2017

The movie has received mixed reviews, with critics comparing Ranaut's lastest movie with her best - Queen. Although Ranaut's performance has been widely appreciated, the film has been panned for its second-half, from people calling it unrealistic, illogical to even disappointing.



The irony of these reviews cannot be missed, as before the release, screenwriter Apurva Asrani and Kangana Ranaut had a very public spat over the screenwriting credits, both claiming it to be their work.



As mentioned earlier by Taran Adarsh, for the movie to be called a hit, Simran has to maintain the momentum during weekdays. It remains to be seen if Simran can still manage to pull in the crowds now.