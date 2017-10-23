Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 becomes the second-highest grosser of 2017 after Baahubali 2

Varun Dhawan - Taapsee Pannu - Jacqueline Fernandez's reboot of Salman Khan's 90s hit, Judwaa, came at a time when most big-budget, commercial movies were falling flat in the box office. Even four weeks later, with other big banner movies, David Dhawan's Judwaa 2 is going strong. In fact, it has now become the second highest grosser of 2017, after Baahubali 2. Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, tweeted about Judwaa 2's spectacular box office trajectory.

#Judwaa2 is now the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2017 *so far*, after #Baahubali2... Crosses lifetime biz of #Raees and #ToiletEkPremKatha... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017

In fact, Judwaa 2 had collected close to Rs 100 crore on its first week itself.

#Judwaa2...

Week 1: â¹ 98.08 cr

Week 2: â¹ 27.76 cr

Week 3: â¹ 11.34 cr

Weekend 4: â¹ 63 lakhs

Total: â¹ 137.81 cr

India biz. SUPERHIT. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017

On its fourth weekend, it collected Rs 63 lakh while big movies were Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again were released.



#Judwaa2 [Week 4] Fri 21 lakhs, Sat 23 lakhs, Sun 19 lakhs. Total: â¹ 137.81 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017

In the movie's early days, Taran Adarsh even asked if the movie could emerge as the highest grosser after Baahubali 2 this year.



#Judwaa2 heading for â¹ 98 cr / â¹ 100 cr Week 1... Week 2 crucial... Will it emerge HIGHEST GROSSER of 2017, after #Baahubali2? Hindi films. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2017

Fair enough to say that he has his answer now. The movie has, obviously, taken over the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

This comes as very good news to the makers of Judwaa 2, who had enormous shoes to fill with this remake. Salman Khan's Judwaa still remains one of his most popular movies. In an interview to NDTV, Varun Dhawan had even said that Judwaa 2 was a tribute to the superstar.

It must be mentioned here that Judwaa 2 is the second hit movie delivered by Varun Dhawan this year, after Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.