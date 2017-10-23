Vijay's Mersal rules international box office, surpasses Vishwaroopam in US, Kabali in UK

Since its release, Vijay's Mersal has been making headlines for one reason or another. It has been widely reported that the movie has been minting money since its release but what was perhaps unforeseen was the controversy it found itself embroiled in. Mersal has been criticised by Tamil Nadu BJP leader, H Raja, for what he claims to be "false criticism" of GST and Digital India, two initiatives that the party has fully put its weight behind. However, the scene that refers to GST in the movie has gone viral on social media with people sharing and commenting extensively.



The controversy has perhaps helped in the business but Mersal had earned Rs 43.50 crore on its first day itself. In fact, the movie had witnessed 94 per cent occupancy on its opening day.

Mersal has been creating waves in the international box office as well. It has made Rs 3.57 crore in Malaysia.

Tamil film #Mersal - MALAYSIA...

Sat MYR 394,942

Sun MYR 268,021

Wed to Sun total: MYR 2,325,004 [â¹ 3.57 cr]

Reported screens only.@Rentrak - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017

Mersal broke into Australia weekend top 10, along with Golmaal Again.



In the USA, it has overtaken Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam to become the highest-grossing non-Rajnikanth movie.

#Mersal with it's opening weekend gross in #USA $1.1 M overtakes #Vishwaroopam 's $1,066,236 to become non-Rajini highest grosser in #USA - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 23, 2017

In the UK, Mersal has seen the highest opening for a Tamil movie, beating Rajnikanth's Kabali.

#Mersal UK 1st Weekend - »352,647 [3 Cr].. All Time Highest Opening Weekend for a Tamil movie.. (beating #Kabali 's »295K) - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 23, 2017

It has done decent business in New Zealand as well.

Tamil film #Mersal - NEW ZEALAND...

Thu NZ$ 6,535

Fri NZ$ 5,038

Sat NZ$ 9,000

Sun NZ$ 9,431

Total: NZ$ 30,004 [â¹ 13.62 lakhs]@Rentrak - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017

Vijay's movie is expected to cross Rs 150 crore globally this week.

Mersal has received positive reviews with audiences and critics praising Vijay for his top notch performance. Atlee Kumar's Mersal revolves around two brothers Maraan who is a doctor and Vettri who is a magician. They are separated as children after their parents are murdered. Maraan and Vettri eventually come together to take down the forces responsible for the murder of their parents. The movie features Vijay in three roles - Maraan, Vettri and the father, along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Nitya Menon and SJ Surya.