Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar's film crosses the Rs 20 cr mark

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, has been getting love from audiences since its release. Continuing its good run, the movie collected Rs 2.12 crore on Wednesday.

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.53 cr, Tue 2.85 cr, Wed 2.12 cr. Total: â¹ 21.96 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2017

Made on a low budget, Shubh Mangal has minted Rs 21.96 crore till now. The movie started off strong with the first weekend closing at Rs. 14.46 crore. Monday closed at Rs 2.53 crore, while Tuesday saw a jump and collected Rs 2.85 crore. However, Wednesday's figures saw a slight dip from the Monday as well as Tuesday's collection.

Director RS Prasanna's movie opened to positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan revolves around the lives of Mudit (Ayushmann) and Sugandha (Bhumi), who are about to get married. All hell breaks loose when Mudit realizes that he suffers from erectile dysfunction, days before their wedding. What follows is a hilarious tale of how the couple comes to terms with their unforeseen problem.

As of now, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is facing strong competition from Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho and even from previous releases like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bareilly Ki Barfi and A Gentleman. As such, a lot of screens are showing these movies, reducing Shubh Mangal's screen count.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a Bollywood remake of 2013 Tamil hit Kalyana Samayal Saadham and is the second film to feature Ayushmann and Bhumi together.

