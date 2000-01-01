BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Padmavati row: Capt. Amrinder opposes; Mamata supports; group offers Rs 1 crore to burn Deepika Padukone alive
Members of Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha have offered Rs 1 crore to anyone who would burn Deepika Padukone alive.
Padmavati row: Karni Sena calls for Bharat Bandh if the movie releases; UP govt wants release postponed
Two days ago Karni Sena had even vandalised a cinema hall in Kota for showing the trailer of Padmavati.
In yet another list of most powerful women in media and entertainment, PeeCee was ranked 15th by Forbes.
The court dismissed the plea stating that it was devoid of merit.
Even now, no Hollywood movie except for Transformers 3 has overtaken Dangal in China since May.
Anushka Sharma's clothing line in a plagiarism row, accused of ripping off designs from Chinese retailers
The brand, Nush, was launched last week.
The movie is set to release on December 1.
The only other movie to have been made at a higher budget was the fourth instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean.
Students and corporate offices can also make bookings for special packages.
Padmavati is a gift that just keeps on giving.
This will also be the fourth collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson and Sajid Khan.
This record is surpassed by Baahubali 2.
From SS Rajamouli to Amitabh Bachchan is calling this movie a visual treat.
Forbes has predicted that the movie would earn Rs 1000 crore.
The list also included Mindy Kaling, Ellen Pompeo, Julie Bowen, Kerry Washington and Robin Wright.
- Biocon stock rises over 4% on inspection closure report from USFDA
- President of India's salary is less than that of cabinet secretary
- President of India's salary is less than that of cabinet secretary
- Delhi Metro Magenta Line's Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden corridor gets clearance
- Government seeks Rs 13,000 crore surplus from RBI, says Subhash Chandra Garg
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 may launch soon, spotted on a Chinese retail website with 18:9 screen
- Want to read deleted messages on WhatsApp? Loophole discovered to access deleted texts
- OnePlus 5T launch: All you need to know about the latest and greatest from OnePlus
- Apple regains wearable market leadership in Q3 2017, says Canalys
- The changing world of verified Twitter accounts