Padmavati row: Capt. Amrinder opposes; Mamata supports; group offers Rs 1 crore to burn Deepika Padukone alive

BT Online | New Delhi
Members of Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha have offered Rs 1 crore to anyone who would burn Deepika Padukone alive.

 
 

Padmavati row: Karni Sena calls for Bharat Bandh if the movie releases; UP govt wants release postponed

Two days ago Karni Sena had even vandalised a cinema hall in Kota for showing the trailer of Padmavati.
Priyanka Chopra is one of the 100 most powerful women in the world: Forbes

In yet another list of most powerful women in media and entertainment, PeeCee was ranked 15th by Forbes.
Mersal: Madras High Court dismisses plea to revoke censor certificate of Vijay's movie

The court dismissed the plea stating that it was devoid of merit.
Can Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar match up to Dangal at box office? Yes, with some Chinese help

Even now, no Hollywood movie except for Transformers 3 has overtaken Dangal in China since May.
 
Anushka Sharma's clothing line in a plagiarism row, accused of ripping off designs from Chinese retailers

The brand, Nush, was launched last week.
Padmavati trailer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new film looks grand, spellbinding and very expensive!

The movie is set to release on December 1.
Avatar 2,3,4,5 to cost more than Rs 6500 crore; production kicks off

The only other movie to have been made at a higher budget was the fourth instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean.
Baahubali fans can now take a trip to Mahishmati at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad

Students and corporate offices can also make bookings for special packages.
Padmavati: Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer Singh starrer to be released in 3D

Padmavati is a gift that just keeps on giving.
Housefull 4 to be released on Diwali 2019, will be directed by Sajid Khan

This will also be the fourth collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson and Sajid Khan.
Deepika Padukone's Padmavati becomes most watched Hindi trailer in 24 hours on YouTube

This record is surpassed by Baahubali 2.
Padmavati trailer: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone thank fans for overwhelming response

From SS Rajamouli to Amitabh Bachchan is calling this movie a visual treat.
Aamir Khan says Secret Superstar, set to release on Diwali, is a much bigger film than Dangal

Forbes has predicted that the movie would earn Rs 1000 crore.
Priyanka Chopra makes it to Forbes' top 10 highest-paid TV actresses in the world

The list also included Mindy Kaling, Ellen Pompeo, Julie Bowen, Kerry Washington and Robin Wright.
