Anushka Sharma's clothing line in a plagiarism row, accused of ripping off designs from Chinese retailers

Barely a week back, Anushka Sharma joined a long line of celebrities who have their own clothing brand. A while after Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor launched their brand Rheson, Sharma too joined the bandwagon to offer a clothing line akin to her personal style. However, things seemed to have turned a bit sour for Sharma, who has been accused of ripping off designs from a bunch of Chinese online retailers for her clothing line, Nush.



This seems to have created a furore, as Sharma had mentioned multiple times that she spent a lot of time brainstorming on the designs and the site. In fact, in one of the promo videos she claimed that their brainstorming sessions would go upto nine hours at times. During the launch event, she reiterated that she used to spend so much time working on the designs that her mother had to remind her to eat.

Anushka Sharma even mentioned that although the clothes are not designed by her, she has been furiously involved with every minor detail of the items on offer.Particularly under intensive scanner are two bomber jackets - pink and black, a trench coat, a parka and a pair of striped monochrome pants, mentioned a report in Mumbai Mirror. The designs of these items seem to have been copied from products of Chinese online retailers.A spokesperson for Anushka Sharma said to Mumbai Mirror that several discrepancies have come to light over the last two days and that they are trying to get to the bottom of this. The spokesperson further added that they will resolve the matter and will share more details when they have complete clarity on the matter.