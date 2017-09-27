Avatar 2,3,4,5 to cost more than Rs 6500 crore; production kicks off

James Cameron's Avatar will probably go down in the annals of movie making as one of the most successful, widely appreciated and highest grossing movie by a long mile. A sequel has always been in the pipeline but one delay led to another and it has been eight years in waiting. Fortunately, the wait is going to end quite soon - 2020 to be precise - when the first sequel is set to release.



According to a report by Deadline , Cameron has already begun production and will be shooting the sequels back to back. This is not only an ambitious task but also unprecedented in terms of its sheer volume and budget. The only other similarly complex movie to be shot back-to-back was Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings instalments. If Jackson's trilogy is anything to go by, this might prove to be another successful cinematic endeavour.



The Deadline report also mentions that the budget of these sequels would amount to an astounding $1 billion or Rs 6569 crore. Each of the sequels would be made on a budget of $250 million or roughly Rs 1600 crore. Although it is rumoured that the two upcoming Avengers movies, including Infinity War, are being produced on a budget of $500 million or Rs 3280 crore each, the claims have been brushed off as false by Kevin Feige, head of Marvel.



The only other movie to have been made at a higher budget than the upcoming Avatar movies was the fourth instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean, On Stranger Tides, which had a budget of $400 million before advertisements and publicity.



The upcoming sequels of Avatar will bring back Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana to the screens. The release dates of the movies as of now are 18 December 2020, 17 December 2021, 20 December 2024, and 19 December 2025 for Avatar 2, 3, 4 and 5 respectively.