Housefull 4 to be released on Diwali 2019, will be directed by Sajid Khan

The recent success of Golmaal Again proves yet again that Indian audiences largely favour multi-starrer masala comedies. So, why should one of the biggest comedy franchises not announce their next sequel? Akshay Kumar's hit movie franchise Housefull is to see its third sequel, Housefull 4. The movie will be directed by Sajid Khan, and has bagged Diwali 2019 as its release date. Housefull 4 will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who is currently riding high on the success of Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2.

As tweeted by Nadiadwala Grandson, the movie will be based on the theme of 'reincarnation'. The cast is still to be announced.

According to a report on Indian Express, the producer said, "Housefull is franchise of fun and 4th will be the biggest Housefull that we have made till now. I am happy to be back with Sajid Khan who directed the first two parts of the film. We have a funny thematic twist in the fourth part as the plot is that of reincarnation. We have big production plans for the movie and that's why we think that we would need all this time to make it the event film of 2019."

Like most multi-starrer comedies, Housefull has also always been successful at the box office. In fact, Housefull 3 was one of the highest grossing movies of 2016.

This will also be the fourth collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson and Sajid Khan, who has also directed the first two instalments of Housefull. According to multiple reports, Khan and Nadiadwala are planning to promote the movie in a very big scale.

However, the main concern for the fans would be if Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh would join the franchise. Both the actors have been part of all the Housefull movies. The second movie also starred John Abraham and Asin and the third movie featured Abhishek Bachchan, Lisa Haydon and Nargis Fakhri. Although the cast is still to be announced, Housefull 4 is also likely to feature a big name.