Padmavati: Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer Singh starrer to be released in 3D

The amount of attention Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has received from its fans and naysayers seem to have done half of the job. Upon the release of the trailer, the video received 20 million views on its first day, making it the most-watched Hindi movie trailer in 24 hours. The trailer also received a lot of love from the fans and Bollywood celebs. The trailer has reached 50 million views.



Going strong and how! Thank you for this tremendous response! 50 million+ views on #PadmavatiTrailer. @FilmPadmavati A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

Somehow, as of now Padmavati seems to be the gift that keeps on giving. Now, the makers have planned to take the Padmavati experience a notch up and release the movie in 3D.

One can only imagine how stunning the battle scenes and the larger-than-life sets of the movie would appear in 3D. It must be mentioned here that mainstream Bollywood does not do 3D very often. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One, which tanked at the box office, there are very few A-lister movies in 3D. Most of the 3D movies that Bollywood releases are horror flicks, which do not perform very well at the box office.



With this move, it seems very likely that Padmavati in 3D could break away from this pattern and create new records at the box office. It might as well become the highest-grossing Bollywood 3D movie of all time.



A report in the Indian Express mentions that since the release date is fast approaching and the makers do not have ample time, a set of Hollywood technicians have been brought here to help with the 3D experience.



The movie is set to release on December 1.