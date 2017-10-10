Padmavati trailer: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone thank fans for overwhelming response

BT Online
October 10, 2017
The trailer for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next movie, Padmavati, was dropped yesterday and almost instantly went viral. Everyone from fans to the Bollywood fraternity showered the trailer with love and praise. It is not difficult to understand why everyone from SS Rajamouli to Amitabh Bachchan is calling this movie a visual treat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali a master craftsman, and the terrifying avatar of Ranveer Singh mesmerising. Every frame of the trailer is captivating.
Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express his astonishment at this work of art.
Maker of the epic Baahubali movies, SS Rajamouli, called Bhansali master craftsman. He also wrote that Ranveer Singh is on his own different league.
An overwhelmed Ranveer Singh wrote a heartfelt note to his fans and peers thanking them for the love he witnessed upon the release of the trailer. He called the experience humbling and said that Bhansali 'nurtures' him and that he continues to grow with him every day.
Deepika Padukone also thanked her fans and even poured out her heart to say that she wonders at times what she had done to receive so much love.
The reaction to Padmavati's trailer is sign of good times ahead for Bollywood. Even with the commercial success of Judwaa 2 and the critical acclaim received by Newton, the film industry is yet to see a movie that can cash in on both.
Bhansali is known to offer such treats - movies that are visually stunning as well as especially strong in terms of its plots. Although Bajirao Mastani did not please his audience as much, it was nevertheless a stunning film.
The Deepika Padukone - Shahid Kapoor - Ranveer Singh starrer is based on a fictional retelling of the siege of Chittor in 1303. Alauddin Khilji, mesmerised by the beauty of Rani Padmavati, lays siege on Chittor that continues for eight months. In order to save her honour, the rani along with thousands of other Rajput women commits jauhar or self-immolation.
The movie is set to release on December 1.