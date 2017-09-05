Actor from Pakistan's latest box office hit wants to work with Kareena, Katrina

Time and again, Pakistani actors have made way into Indian films. Unfortunately, it has not always ended well. But that has not stopped another popular Pakistani actor from revealing that he would love to work with Indians.

Humayun Saeed, whose latest movie, Punjab Nahin Jaungi, has proved to be a raving hit and has been touted as one of the best Pakistani movies of the year, recently gave an interview where he revealed that he would love to work with Kareena Kapoor.

In an interview to Fifi Haroon on BBC Urdu, Saeed spoke at length about what made Punjab Nahin Jaungi a blockbuster hit. Although Saeed has co-starred with many A-listers during his illustrious career, he mentioned in the interview that the one person he would love to work with is Kareena Kapoor. When Haroon asked if there is one actress he would love to work with, Saeed replied, "I think Kareena Kapoor, who I think is a brilliant actor."

At one point, Haroon asked Saeed if he has ever fallen in love with a woman who he thought was far out of his league. "I have to say Katrina Kaif," Saeed laughed. He even mentioned that he saw both Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at an event and was mesmerized by Aishwarya's beauty.

However he soon went to say that there are, in fact, more beautiful women in Pakistan.

In his new movie, Punjab Nahin Jaungi, Humayun Saeed plays a simple guy who struggles to make the UK-returned Mehwish Hayat fall in love with him and take her to a more modest setting of Punjab from the posh Karachi. Audiences have showered the movie with praises, with celebrities from this side of the border like Mahesh Bhat calling it a "certain winner".

Humayun Saaed's - Punjab Nahin Jaaongi is releasing on Bakra Eid ,1st Sept 2017. This film is a certain winner!! pic.twitter.com/AfeQ45HII8 â Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) August 17, 2017

The movie has broken multiple records and opened to an impressive Rs 3.10 crore. The following days only saw it doing better, with a business of Rs 10.70 crore over the weekend.