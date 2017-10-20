Italian mayor is offering more than Rs 1 lakh to move into this small town

Is it not the ideal plan to leave the hustle and bustle of the city and retire in a comfortable little hamlet? What if someone is actually sponsoring you to achieve that dream of yours? This might seem like an opportunity of a lifetime - and it is actually happening. The mayor of an Italian town of Candela is paying 2,360 USD or a little over Rs 1,50,000 to relocate there. The mayor, Nicola Gatta, hopes to increase the population of the town by giving out this seemingly wonderful offer.

The town was apparently known as 'Little Naples' in the 1990s and had a population of 8,000 people, which has now diminished to 2,700 people.

In fact, for decades now, Italy has been struggling with the issue of declining population in their historical towns that have been witnessing mass exodus to the cities. Economic conditions and lack of opportunities compounded by ageing population have made residents leave their countryside homes.

A post shared by Anna Paola Stoppino (@ap_stoppy) on Sep 18, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

While some towns have been promoted as the perfect Instagram-worthy weekend retreats from Rome, some are offering money to whoever is willing to move into the town. In some towns, abandoned houses are being transformed into hotels, while some are welcoming refugees to breathe new life into their community.According to reports, six families have already relocated to Candela from Northern Italy, while five other families are still in the process.

Whoever deems this offer worthy of a lifetime, they will have to commit to becoming a permanent resident, should be earning 8,854 USD or more than Rs 5 lakh every year and will have to rent a house in the town. Once you get the green signal, single people will be eligible to receive 944 USD or Rs 60,000, couples will be eligible to receive more than 1416 USD or Rs 90,000 and families of five or more will be eligible to earn 2000 USD or more than Rs 1.5 lakh. \

Candela is an inland town, with an hour's drive to the coast and the nearest airport being 90 minutes away.