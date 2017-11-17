Japan railway apologises for causing severe inconvenience after train leaves 20 seconds early

For people who are so accustomed to delay of Indian Railways, it will come as a big surprise that Japan railway deeply apologised after a train left the platform 20 seconds early! According to reports, the Tsukuba Express arrived at the Minami-Nagareyama station at its scheduled time of 9:43:40 am and was supposed to leave at 9:44:40 am. However, instead of leaving at its scheduled time, it left at 9:43:20 am.

According to a report on Hindustan Times passengers did not notice the train's departure ahead of time and there were no complaints received about this change of schedule, however, that did not stop the private operator from issuing an apology, something that surprised even the Japanese people. "On November 14, at approximately 9:44 am, a northbound Metropolitan Intercity Railway Company train left Minami Nagareyama Station roughly 20 seconds earlier than the time indicated on the timetable. We deeply apologise for the severe inconvenience imposed upon our customers," read the statement that was translated to English by Sora News 24.



The statement also mentioned that the crew of the train has been spoken to and asked to strictly follow instructions to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Hindustan Times report mentions that if people missed the train because of these 20 seconds, then they had to wait only for 4 minutes till the next train.

Sora News 24 mentions that people sync their watches with the clocks at the stations for smooth commute. The report mentions that even if the delay for the passengers who missed the train would be for 4 minutes, it would add that much time to their journey, making them miss other transfers which could snowball into them being late for work or school.

Twitterati have been chuckling about how this was peak Japanese behaviour and that this one story represented Japan in a nutshell.