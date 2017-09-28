Your prayers have been answered; there is a job that will pay you to drink beer

Don't we all know that money can buy almost everything, except for happiness? But what exactly is happiness if not a pint of chilled beer at the end of a dreary work day? Won't our monotonous days be transformed into glorious adventures if we were all allowed to sip on beer like we sip on water? (Fine, that might be a bit of a stretch!) But we all have dreamt of an imaginary job that would pay us to have beer and have fun, haven't we?

Then we have some exceptional, life-changing news for you. London-based Meantime Brewing Company is now hiring people to drink beer.



The brewing company posted this vacancy on LinkedIn , something even they know has the potential to be the best job in the world. The description mentions that they are "looking for beer lovers to earn a living, tasting new and innovative beers". Yes, not kidding!

The position is based at the Brewery in Greenwich and involves 3 hours of work every week. For that, the candidate would be paid a competitive salary with additional benefits like drinking beer for long hours at a stretch. The position requires the candidate to have a good understanding of markets, a firm grasp of the English language, a passion for beer and a fine knowledge of beer terminologies. Open up that dictionary, we say!

All you will need to do to apply for this job of your dreams is write a 30-word post on LinkedIn describing why you should get this job. Pfft, easy peasy!



So, get cracking guys. We reckon the competition is going to be fierce for this one.