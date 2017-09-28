Your prayers have been answered; there is a job that will pay you to drink beer

 BT Online   New Delhi     Last Updated: September 28, 2017  | 11:07 IST
Your prayers have been answered; there is a job that will pay you to drink beer

Don't we all know that money can buy almost everything, except for happiness? But what exactly is happiness if not a pint of chilled beer at the end of a dreary work day? Won't our monotonous days be transformed into glorious adventures if we were all allowed to sip on beer like we sip on water? (Fine, that might be a bit of a stretch!) But we all have dreamt of an imaginary job that would pay us to have beer and have fun, haven't we?

Then we have some exceptional, life-changing news for you. London-based Meantime Brewing Company is now hiring people to drink beer.
 
The brewing company posted this vacancy on LinkedIn , something even they know has the potential to be the best job in the world. The description mentions that they are "looking for beer lovers to earn a living, tasting new and innovative beers". Yes, not kidding!

The position is based at the Brewery in Greenwich and involves 3 hours of work every week. For that, the candidate would be paid a competitive salary with additional benefits like drinking beer for long hours at a stretch. The position requires the candidate to have a good understanding of markets, a firm grasp of the English language, a passion for beer and a fine knowledge of beer terminologies. Open up that dictionary, we say!

All you will need to do to apply for this job of your dreams is write a 30-word post on LinkedIn describing why you should get this job. Pfft, easy peasy!
 
So, get cracking guys. We reckon the competition is going to be fierce for this one.

 

 

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: beer | beer drinking job | craft beer | pale ale | job that pays to drink beer | beer drinking job | London | brewery | Greenwich | LinkedIn | vacancy | get paid to drink beer | best job | best job in the world
A    A   A
X
close