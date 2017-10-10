Ivana Trump says she is First Lady; Melania Trump claps back and calls her 'attention-seeking'

In an exchange that sounds like a scene straight out of SNL, US President Donald Trump's first and third wife have engaged in a curt war of words. To be more specific, that exchange was to state who the 'first lady' is. Ivana Trump, who was promoting her book, Raising Trump, about raising Donald Trump's three eldest children Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric, commented that technically she is the first lady because she was his first wife.

In an interview on Good Morning America, Ivana Trump said, "I [don't] really want to call him there, because Melania is there. And I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I'm basically first Trump wife. OK? I'm first lady."

Although it was said in humour, Melania Trump was not amused, The Washington Post reported.

Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for Melania Trump put out a statement saying, "Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, DC and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books."



She did not stop there. Grisham further added, "There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise."

Melania Trump is generally known for her reserved demeanour, so her stern clap-back surprised everyone.



Ivana even called Donald Trump's second wife a showgirl and also offered some faux sympathy to Melania for having to spend time at Washington DC.