This Swiss village is offering Rs 16 lakh to single people, Rs 46 lakh to families of four to relocate there

Imagine getting paid to live in the picturesque locales of the Swiss countryside. Does that not seem like a scenario out of some dream? And yet, it is happening in reality. An actual Swiss village located in a valley is now offering people to relocate there. The mountain-facing village of Albinen in the Canton of Valais is a peaceful settlement of 240 people, with a church and chalets. The residents of Albinen are going to vote on November 30 to pass a new policy that would offer outsiders willing to settle there for at least a decade.

Any single adult would be paid 25,000 Swiss francs or around Rs 16 lakh and 10,000 Swiss francs or more than Rs 6 lakh per child to move there. A family of four could get around 70,000 Swiss francs or around Rs 46 lakh, as reported in a Swiss paper, The Local.

The village is willing to shell out so much money as in recent times, quite a lot of permanent families have moved out of the village. As such, the village school also had to shut down forcing the remaining children to commute to schools in other nearby towns. The residents have come up with this unusual idea to save the future of the village.

The council, however, has drawn up a couple of conditions - the people relocating must be 45 years or less and must be willing to stay for at least ten years. The property they are going to buy or renovate must be worth 2,00,000 Swiss francs or around Rs 1.3 crore. The property cannot be a second home but must be the permanent residence.

However, if the person or family are unable to make it to the deadline of ten years, they will have to refund the money.

The towns of Visp and Sion are just an hour away for people looking for job opportunities.

This could just be that opportunity you were looking for to escape the bustle of the city.