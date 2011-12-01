Union Budget 2011 India, Live Budget Highlights, 2011 Budget News Update from Business Today

Budget 2011: Hits and Misses

Sonu Iyer

Mr Das, my neighbour and a cricket enthusiast, summed up the Budget most aptly in the style of commentators so visible this World Cup. So, here's what he had to say, says Sonu Iyer, tax partner, Ernst & Young.

 
 

5% service tax on healthcare withdrawn

Union Finance minister Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday rolled back his proposal to impose 5 per cent service tax on high-end healthcare services.
Textile Min seeks excise duty rollback

Hoteliers seek service tax rollback

More tax-free bonds on the anvil

The government's focus on infrastructure sector in this year's budget has opened up another investment avenue for investors.
Pranab is India Inc's Sachin: Ficci

India Inc described Pranab Mukherjee as industry's Sachin saying the veteran leader was steering the economy "with ease of a seasoned player" in difficult times.
MAT in SEZs to impact smaller IT cos

Pranab, the Clever

Govt looking at suggestions on tax proposals

Treading on volatility

How a dealing room, where money is made or lost each time a share moves, responded.
Win some, lose some

There were few surprises in Budget 2011-12. But here's a look at some sectors likely to get affected - some favourably, some less so - by the proposals.
Interest subsidy on home loans up to Rs 15 lakh

The government has extended the 1% interest subsidy for home loans up to Rs 15 lakh where the cost of house does not exceed Rs 25 lakh.
'GST not possible from Apr 2012'

The government is scheduled to table the GST Constitution Amendment Bill during the current session of Parliament for consideration.
Tumult on D-Street

The markets cheer the budget, but macroeconomic concerns could still affect sentiment.
Mobile phones to cost more: Pranab

