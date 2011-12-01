BT SPECIALS
Budget News
Mr Das, my neighbour and a cricket enthusiast, summed up the Budget most aptly in the style of commentators so visible this World Cup. So, here's what he had to say, says Sonu Iyer, tax partner, Ernst & Young.
Union Finance minister Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday rolled back his proposal to impose 5 per cent service tax on high-end healthcare services.
The government's focus on infrastructure sector in this year's budget has opened up another investment avenue for investors.
India Inc described Pranab Mukherjee as industry's Sachin saying the veteran leader was steering the economy "with ease of a seasoned player" in difficult times.
How a dealing room, where money is made or lost each time a share moves, responded.
There were few surprises in Budget 2011-12. But here's a look at some sectors likely to get affected - some favourably, some less so - by the proposals.
The government has extended the 1% interest subsidy for home loans up to Rs 15 lakh where the cost of house does not exceed Rs 25 lakh.
The government is scheduled to table the GST Constitution Amendment Bill during the current session of Parliament for consideration.
The markets cheer the budget, but macroeconomic concerns could still affect sentiment.
