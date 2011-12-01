Industry Expectations Union Budget 2011 India, Budget Expectations, Industry Budget, India Corporate Budget
UNION BUDGET 2011-2012
Industry expectations

India Inc wants stability in economy

Mail Today Bureau | Mumbai

Indian industry hopes that FM Pranab Mukherjee would offer a host of sops for nontax payers and the salaried class in the upcoming budget of 2011-12.

 
 

Realty sector seeks reforms

The Economic Survey 2010-11, which was tabled in Parliament, called for reforms in the realty sector, terming it as a key sector for India's growth.
Oil firms seek customs duty waiver

The petroleum ministry has backed the oil companies on the issue but it remains to be seen whether finance minister Pranab Mukherjee factors this into his budget.
Healthcare sector seeks priority status

Check yarn prices, exporters ask govt

Apparel exporters have sought the government's intervention to control a sudden spurt in the prices of cotton and cotton yarn.
Cement sector caught in a time warp

The industry has been urging the government to consider the changed circumstances since the previous budget was presented and restore the uniform excise duty structure.
Pharma: Concerns over R&D, Chinese sourcing

Indian pharma companies also have a new concern - China - from where they source an increasing amount of bulk drugs and intermediaries.  
Realtors seek low interest rates, tax sops

The sector is seeking tax sops, relaxation of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms and lower interest rates to give sales a boost.
MF industry looks for lower taxes

The mutual fund industry has asked the Centre to treat the merger of schemes akin to company consolidation for the purpose of taxation in the upcoming budget.
Infra companies eye boost from Budget

Changes in tyre duty structure sought

Auto components: Growth stimulus wanted

Cement industry eyes tax rebate

Airlines seek debt rejig, tax-breaks

Aviation ministry seeks funds for AI

