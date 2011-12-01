BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Industry expectations
Indian industry hopes that FM Pranab Mukherjee would offer a host of sops for nontax payers and the salaried class in the upcoming budget of 2011-12.
The Economic Survey 2010-11, which was tabled in Parliament, called for reforms in the realty sector, terming it as a key sector for India's growth.
The petroleum ministry has backed the oil companies on the issue but it remains to be seen whether finance minister Pranab Mukherjee factors this into his budget.
Apparel exporters have sought the government's intervention to control a sudden spurt in the prices of cotton and cotton yarn.
The industry has been urging the government to consider the changed circumstances since the previous budget was presented and restore the uniform excise duty structure.
Indian pharma companies also have a new concern - China - from where they source an increasing amount of bulk drugs and intermediaries.
The sector is seeking tax sops, relaxation of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms and lower interest rates to give sales a boost.
The mutual fund industry has asked the Centre to treat the merger of schemes akin to company consolidation for the purpose of taxation in the upcoming budget.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released