Reactions-Business

Best stocks to invest in

Rahul Oberoi/Money Today

The Budget often changes the investing arena and offers an opportunity to review your portfolio. A few experts tell Rahul Oberoi their recommendations.

 
 

Big town blues

Small and medium enterprises in Kanpur had some humble hopes that were belied.
I-T exemption will boost FMCG sector: Godrej

The fiscal deficit would also come down as excise duty evasion would come down by upward of 90 per cent, writes the Godrej Group of Industries chairman.
Budget neutral for India Inc: Rahul Bajaj

India Inc hails Pranab's Budget

"Overall, the Budget is a growth-oriented and a good one and it has not taken the last year's growth for granted," CII President Hari Bhartia said.
Global retailers could do dollops of good

It's quite a reformist, inclusive Budget: Sanjay Kapoor

Bharti Airtel CEO Sanjay Kapoor says the Budget endeavours to address the crucial reforms for development.
Healthcare industry fumes over tax

The government on Monday proposed imposition of 5 per cent service tax on treatment in private hospitals, paid either by individuals, insurance companies or firms.
Budget exceeds D-Street expectations

