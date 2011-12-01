BT SPECIALS
Reactions-Business
The Budget often changes the investing arena and offers an opportunity to review your portfolio. A few experts tell Rahul Oberoi their recommendations.
Small and medium enterprises in Kanpur had some humble hopes that were belied.
The fiscal deficit would also come down as excise duty evasion would come down by upward of 90 per cent, writes the Godrej Group of Industries chairman.
"Overall, the Budget is a growth-oriented and a good one and it has not taken the last year's growth for granted," CII President Hari Bhartia said.
Bharti Airtel CEO Sanjay Kapoor says the Budget endeavours to address the crucial reforms for development.
The government on Monday proposed imposition of 5 per cent service tax on treatment in private hospitals, paid either by individuals, insurance companies or firms.
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released