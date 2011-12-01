Reactions Union Budget 2011 India on Business Today
UNION BUDGET 2011-2012
Reactions-Politics

'Peanuts to the nation'

Anand Adhikari

Bihar Finance Minister Sushil Kumar Modi admires Pranabda but cannot help criticising some of his budget proposals.

 
 

No cheers for salaried class in heartless Budget: Jaitley

Opposition finds Budget 'directionless'

PM congratulates Pranab for Budget

PM lauded Mukherjee for a Budget that matches the challenges that economy faces - sustained growth, inclusive growth, equitable growth.
Budget will promote growth: Chidambaram

The Home Minister, who used to hold the portfolio till November 2008, said Mukherjee has used the projected increase in revenues for augmenting investment.
