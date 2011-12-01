Union Budget 2011 India on Business Today
UNION BUDGET 2011-2012
Sector-wise Analysis

Wiring transparency

Rahul Sachitanand

Technology, specifically, wiring village panchayats, creating central tax databases and even connecting 1,500 disparate educational institutes, as part of a knowledge network could usher in a new era of cleaner, faster and more transparent governance.

 
 

Pharma & healthcare left out

Talk about the budget with players in the pharma and healthcare sectors and you hear little about what it does to their sector.
Indian IT's reality check

After two decades of leading a sheltered existence, India's outsourcing industry has stepped out of its comfort zone, with tax benefits under the STPI program ending.
Microfinance: Band-Aid on a fatal wound?

Petrol, diesel prices may rise

Petrol and diesel prices look set to be hiked after Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee ignored calls for its reduction in customs and excise duty.
