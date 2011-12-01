Reactions Union Budget 2011 India on Business Today

Budget 2011: Don't pop the champagne open just yet

Chaitanya Kalbag | New Delhi

The Finance Minister gives with one hand, and takes away with the other. Income-tax exemption limits are raised marginally, but you will get hit on more items for service tax. And this is assuming that your food costs will drop a bit if Pranab Mukherjee's Rs 300-crore magic formula works.
Budget highlights | Full coverage  | Watch video

 
 

Pay more for airtravel, healthcare in pvt hospitals

More

Budget to cheer taxpayers

Senior citizens are the main beneficiary in the latest budget. Mukherjee has reduced the age limit for classification as a senior citizen from 65 years to 60 years.
More

I-T limit raised to Rs 1.8 lakh

Unveiling the Budget proposals for 2011-12 in the Lok Sabha, Mukherjee also proposed to reduce the age limit for consideration as senior citizens from 65 years to 60.
More
 
 

Higher service tax to hit life policy returns

More

Excise duty retained at 10%

FM Pranab Mukherjee decided to maintain the standard rate of central excise duty in order to see improved business margins translated into higher investment rates.
More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More