Union Budget 2012-13 Business Today latest news

Quit India 2012

Arvind P. Datar

The least we can do is make our tax laws investor-friendly and implement them with a sense of certainty, equity and fairness. The world does not need us: Quit India 2012 must not be allowed to happen.

 
 

Candid thoughts from Pranab's Budget

Key observations of the finance minister in his Budget speech and thereafter.
More

How rising fiscal deficit is harming the economy

More

CBEC allays fears on excise duty on gold

More

Pranab offers I-T relief but raises service tax, excise duty

More

Budget 2012: Another opportunity lost for UPA

More

Budget booost for education, employment

The announcement to set up 6,000 new model schools at the block level, with 2500 via Public-Private Partnerships has been reassuring.
More

FM introduces new tax exemption equity plan

More
 
 

How Budget 2012 impacts 6 key sectors

The Budget met with mixed response from industry. An analysis of the impact on six key sectors for Business Today by Ernst & Young.
More

Details of new equity scheme soon: Ministry

More

Fallout fears held back Pranab

More

Budget brings no surprise for microfinance sector

More

Budget 2012: What gets costlier and cheaper

More

Budget 2012 gives boost to agri extension

More

Govt to retrospectively tax Vodafone deal

More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More