Union Budget 2012 Business Today news coverage

Budget 2012 disappoints India Inc

Business Today commissioned market research firm Ipsos for a survey, which quizzed 100 top executives across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Pune.

 
 

Tata Motors hikes prices by Rs 35,000

Swraj Paul calls Budget 'very good'

Leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul has said that the Union Budget for 2012-13 has taken the reality of India's situation.
Budget 2012: Pharma disappointed, healthcare hopeful

Those in the industry looking for positives in the Budget there seems hope in fiscal consolidation appearing as a key concern for the finance minister.
India Inc unhappy over excise duty hike

Oppn parties call budget anti-people

PM backs subsidy cuts in Budget

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh says the government will have to bite the bullet and stressed on faster, inclusive growth of the economy.
Bullion mkts protest gold duty hike

Budget not game-changing: USIBC

Budget 2012: Little hope for FMCG segment

Budget 'positive' for media, entertainment sector

Trinamool Congress says budget is tolerable

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien says the Union Budget for 2012-13 was tolerable.
Budget ineffective, clerical: Left

Calling the Budget clerical and ineffective, the Left parties say it would increase the burden on the common man.
