Union Budget 2012 Business Today analyses tax impact

Not much to cheer about new tax slabs

Tapati Ghose

The new tax slabs may ease your tax burden by Rs 1,030-22,660 depending on the income and the tax slab. Unfortunately, taxpayers with higher incomes will be the main beneficiary.

 
 

Budget 2012: What has changed

Budget 2012 - Individuals get incentives to invest in stocks; mixed bag for industry.

How indirect tax changes affect you

A quick look at how the changes made in indirect taxes affect you as a consumer.
How Budget 2012 will impact you

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee has put more cash in your pocket. Every taxpayer is set to gain, on an average, Rs 2,000 per annum.
Now shell out more on sale of property

Budget 2012-13 proposes 1 per cent tax on sale proceeds of immovable property, higher duty on gold imports.
Buying, building of house to cost more

Barring low-cost housing, property prices are expected to rise in the coming days after the proposed hike in service tax from 10 per cent to 12 per cent.
Tax-free bond target at Rs 60,000 cr

