Tax Impact
The new tax slabs may ease your tax burden by Rs 1,030-22,660 depending on the income and the tax slab. Unfortunately, taxpayers with higher incomes will be the main beneficiary.
Budget 2012 - Individuals get incentives to invest in stocks; mixed bag for industry.
A quick look at how the changes made in indirect taxes affect you as a consumer.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee has put more cash in your pocket. Every taxpayer is set to gain, on an average, Rs 2,000 per annum.
Budget 2012-13 proposes 1 per cent tax on sale proceeds of immovable property, higher duty on gold imports.
Barring low-cost housing, property prices are expected to rise in the coming days after the proposed hike in service tax from 10 per cent to 12 per cent.
