Govt of FDI, by FDI and for FDI, says Mamata

PTI | Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

"The budget is visionless, missionless and actionless from the angle of the common people. It is not going to stimulate growth and development of the poor," Banerjee said in a Facebook post.

 
 

Budget 2013/14 assumes the economy will perform better

Budget 2013/14 assumes the economy will perform better than in the previous year and tax administration will be much more efficient.

'I have drawn red lines, I will not cross them'

Budget credit positive for rating: Moody's

Chidambaram 'Hangout' with common man today

The finance minister will participate in a 'Google+ Hangout', answering questions about the Budget and the state of the economy to the masses at 8 pm tonight.
Delhi Metro gets Rs 3,120 cr in Budget

Finance Minister P Chidambaram has allocated Rs 3,120 crore ($581.927 million) in the Union Budget for the Delhi Metro.
Chidambaram cuts duty on precious stones

Budget raises spending on health to 28%

Chidambaram stands his ground on service tax

No rollback of duty hike on SUVs: Chidambaram

Net borrowings will rise by Rs 5,000 cr: Chidambaram

Nirbhaya Fund announced for women's safety

Finance Minister P Chidambaram has announced the setting up of a special Nirbhaya fund for women's safety with a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion).
Bond market falls on inflationary budget

Budget backs PPP mode for raising coal production

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in his Budget speech said the public-private-partnership (PPP) model should be followed to raise coal production.
India to get all-women public sector bank

In a bid to empower women, Finance Minister P.Chidambaram announced on Thursday that India's first all-women public sector bank will open soon.
