BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Budget News
"The budget is visionless, missionless and actionless from the angle of the common people. It is not going to stimulate growth and development of the poor," Banerjee said in a Facebook post.
Budget 2013/14 assumes the economy will perform better than in the previous year and tax administration will be much more efficient.
The finance minister will participate in a 'Google+ Hangout', answering questions about the Budget and the state of the economy to the masses at 8 pm tonight.
Finance Minister P Chidambaram has allocated Rs 3,120 crore ($581.927 million) in the Union Budget for the Delhi Metro.
Finance Minister P Chidambaram has announced the setting up of a special Nirbhaya fund for women's safety with a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion).
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in his Budget speech said the public-private-partnership (PPP) model should be followed to raise coal production.
In a bid to empower women, Finance Minister P.Chidambaram announced on Thursday that India's first all-women public sector bank will open soon.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released