Business Today coverage of Union Budget 2013-14

'17% increase in HRD allocation good news'

Manish Sabharwal, Chairman, TeamLease Services says the 17 per cent increase in allocation for the Human Resources Development Ministry is good news along with the Rs 1,000 crore allocation for skill development of youth.

 
 

Budget 2013: 'Nothing significant for the healthcare sector'

Budget is realistic and actionable: Mariwala

Harsh Mariwala, CMD of Marico, says the intention to control the fiscal deficit and encourage investments in Budget 2013 is a step in the right direction.
It a responsible budget: A. Balasubramanian

A. Balasubramanian, CEO, Birla SunLife AMC says the good part of the Budget is that it has not increased the tax burden for a large pool of middle class taxpayers.
'Focus on vocational training and skilling welcome'

Shantanu Prakash, CMD, Educomp says the tone of the budget as far as the education sector goes was highly positive.
'Reflects the FM's tightrope walk'

Focus back on clothing and food: Biyani

Future Group Chairman Kishore Biyani says P Chidambaram presented a reasonable and balanced budget. says P Chidambaram presented a reasonable and balanced budget.
'Increase in excise duty on SUVs a retrograde step'

Budget revives investor sentiment: Adi Godrej

'Skills training will become more affordable and accessible'

'FM has given us a pro-growth, responsible Budget'

Sanjiv Goenka, chairman RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group on Budget 2013 announcements:
Positive and Pragmatic Budget: Harsh Goenka

Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises says it is a positive and pragmatic election year budget that keeps planned expenditure on track and economics in mind.
'There are no negative surprises in the Budget'

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd CMD Motilal Oswal on Budget announcements. Excerpts:
'A balanced budget within the constraints'

'Enable quick resolution of tax litigation'

