Rajan has a clear message for the government

Shweta Punj

The Economic Survey states that policy bottlenecks have hurt the economy and also calls for measures to curb subsidies.

 
 

Time to get back to 9% growth: Jaitley

Indian economy at a turning point: Rajan

India's chief economic advisor Raghuram Rajan says global macro-economic situation is likely to improve this year, aiding the coutnry's economy.
'Economy looking up, downturn nearly over'

The government expressed hope that the fiscal deficit targets remain achievable and pegged a growth rate of over 6 per cent for the next fiscal.

Survey pegs FY14 GDP growth at 6.1-6.7%

The forecast comes against the backdrop of a deceleration in growth in the previous two fiscals. Indian economy is estimated to grow around 5 per cent in 2012-13.
Economic Survey highlights

The finance ministry on Wednesday released the Economic Survey for 2012-13, a day before Finance Minister P Chidambaram unveils the budget.
'AI to show operating profits in FY13'

'Govt's growth prediction is questionable'

CPI MP Gurudas Dasgupta says If one goes through the Economic Survey (2012/13) carefully, industrial production is at an all-time low of three per cent.
Subsidy should be slashed: Economic Survey

Economic Survey pushes for reforms

Economic Survey to be tabled in House today

