Economic Survey
The Economic Survey states that policy bottlenecks have hurt the economy and also calls for measures to curb subsidies.
India's chief economic advisor Raghuram Rajan says global macro-economic situation is likely to improve this year, aiding the coutnry's economy.
The government expressed hope that the fiscal deficit targets remain achievable and pegged a growth rate of over 6 per cent for the next fiscal.
The forecast comes against the backdrop of a deceleration in growth in the previous two fiscals. Indian economy is estimated to grow around 5 per cent in 2012-13.
The finance ministry on Wednesday released the Economic Survey for 2012-13, a day before Finance Minister P Chidambaram unveils the budget.
CPI MP Gurudas Dasgupta says If one goes through the Economic Survey (2012/13) carefully, industrial production is at an all-time low of three per cent.
