Expectations
The sector has been going through a difficult phase with several builders facing liquidity crisis. Some have even defaulted on debt.
The industry lobby also wants the government to provide sops encouraging investment and promoting the culture of entrepreneurship.
Besides parity in tax rates with crude oil, the industry players want gas to be in the list of products covered by GST.
Corporate America has sought major reforms in the country's health sector including foreign direct investment and global collaboration in life sciences.
Worried over the declining economic growth, India Inc has pitched for Budget 2013 to boost investment sentiment and give a thrust to the flagging growth.
The mutual fund industry wants more tax benefits for investors in the Union Budget this year.
Industry body CII has sought urgent steps in the forthcoming Budget to make the infrastructure sector viable and capable of attracting capital.
Industry body CII has asked the government to take steps in the Budget to boost investments as economic growth has slowed.
