Business Today Latest Budget 2013-14 Expectations

Realty sector seeks cheap funds, industry status

Pritam P Hans

The sector has been going through a difficult phase with several builders facing liquidity crisis. Some have even defaulted on debt.

 
 

Nasscom seeks tax rationalisation in Budget

The industry lobby also wants the government to provide sops encouraging investment and promoting the culture of entrepreneurship.
Insurers want more sops for long-term products

Budget 2013: Hospitality sector seeks easier funding

Affordable housing sector seeks infra status

What the gas industry wants from the budget

Besides parity in tax rates with crude oil, the industry players want gas to be in the list of products covered by GST.
Cycle makers want zero excise duty on bicycles

Civil Aviation Ministry seeks Rs 3,500 cr

What the sugar industry can expect from the Budget

USIBC seeks reform in health care sector

Corporate America has sought major reforms in the country's health sector including foreign direct investment and global collaboration in life sciences.
India Inc wants Budget to boost growth

Worried over the declining economic growth, India Inc has pitched for Budget 2013 to boost investment sentiment and give a thrust to the flagging growth.
MFs demand lower tax on debt funds

The mutual fund industry wants more tax benefits for investors in the Union Budget this year.
CII for higher depreciation rate, lower CST

'Budget must focus on boosting infra investment'

Industry body CII has sought urgent steps in the forthcoming Budget to make the infrastructure sector viable and capable of attracting capital.
Take steps in Budget to revive economy: CII

Industry body CII has asked the government to take steps in the Budget to boost investments as economic growth has slowed.
