Eye on the Economy
A bank exclusively for women, as announced in the Budget, is a good idea. The government hopes to launch the bank in October with an initial capital of Rs 1,000 crore. But how effective the bank is will depend on the business model it adopts and how it innovates to best cater to women's needs.
Chaitanya Kalbag finds UPA II's last Budget to be a curate's egg - good only in parts and not too hard-boiled.
The finance minister has announced a 17 per cent increase over the previous year in resource expenditure, to Rs 65,867 crore.
Budget 2013/14 assumes the economy will perform better than in the previous year and tax administration will be much more efficient.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram announced a hike in excise duty to six per cent on mobile phones costing Rs 2,000 and above in his Budget 2013/14 speech.
