P. Chidambaram ranks as India's best finance minister since 1991, but does not enjoy as much trust when it comes to managing a crisis.

 
 

Is Chidambaram a better finance minister than Pranab?

The 2013/14 budget is the last full budget of the UPA government. The government's term ends in 2014, and provides Chidambaram an opportunity for some grandstanding.
Has the RBI been too timid in lowering rates?

Should the realty sector get tax breaks?

Will Chidambaram be able to stick to the fiscal deficit target?

Will increasing import duty reduce demand for gold?

Should you pay as much tax as Mukesh Ambani?

Should gas be taxed at the same rate as coal?

Besides parity in tax rates with crude oil, the industry players want gas to be in the list of products covered by GST.
Will the budget take steps to ease the move towards GST?

Will Chidambaram be more transparent about subsidies?

Should the Budget increase excise duty on SUVs?

Should the price of diesel be raised to reduce the fiscal deficit?

