Reactions
"The budget is visionless, missionless and actionless from the angle of the common people. It is not going to stimulate growth and development of the poor," Banerjee said in a Facebook post.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has announced that banks would be allowed to become insurance brokers and insurers.
According to Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram had "made cosmetic changes in different heads of taxation or different expenditure".
In Budget 2013, Finance Minister P Chidambaram has announced the setting up of "India's first Women's Bank as a public sector bank".
News You Can Use
