Bank KYC will make buying insurance simpler

Finance Minister P Chidambaram also announced that insurance companies would be allowed to open branches in Tier-II and below cities without the prior approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

 
 

Home loan: More tax sops for first-time buyers

Loans up to Rs 25 lakh for the first home will be eligible for an additional tax deduction of Rs 1 lakh for interest payments.
RGESS to cover those earning up to Rs 12 lakh

More tax on income of over Rs 1 cr

Finance Minister P Chidambaram has proposed a 10 per cent surcharge on individual income of over Rs 1 crore in Budget 2013.
Pay less if you fall in 10% tax bracket

Finance Minister P Chidambaram has left income tax slabs and rates unchanged but announced a tax credit of Rs 2,000 for those with income up to Rs 5 lakh.
Equity markets get tax push

Investing in stocks will be cheaper now with Finance Minister P Chidambaram proposing a cut in the securities transaction tax, or STT
