BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Budget news
"Our expectations have not been met," said Pankaj Kumar Parekh, vice-chairman of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, which groups more than 3,000 exporters. "We will take up the matter with the finance ministry."
Central Excise duty on Branded Petrol was cut from Rs 7.50 per litre to Rs 2.35 per litre.
While presenting the Budget for 2014-15, Jaitley proposed to increase the specific excise duty on cigarettes in the range of 11 per cent to 72 per cent.
These will come up under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.
SBI was trading 2 per cent lower, while Indian Bank dropped 4.31 per cent on the BSE.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released