UNION BUDGET 2014-15
Decoding Budget 2014

Arun Jaitley's economic prescription is long on ambitions, short on action

Shweta Punj, Manu Kaushik and Anilesh S. Mahajan
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Being the first budget in 10 years by a non-UPA government and that, too, coming from a coalition with a crushing majority in the lower house, expectations were high of a massively reformist Budget that would give the somnolent economy the jolt it badly needed.

 
 

How Budget 2014 impacts product prices

Like all preceding years, cigarettes and gutkhas are set to get more expensive. However, the Budget also delivered pleasant surprises by making some products cheaper.
Budget 2014 displays intent towards financial inclusion

Except new IITs, IIMs, the Budget does not offer much

Forward looking but not a dream budget for SMEs

The government  has proposed to set up a committee to examine the flow of funds to SMEs.
Budget aims at low prices via domestic manufacturing

Budget aims to create more productive assets under NREGA. Will it sustain?

Tax holiday for power projects may not help bridge supply gaps

Home buyers and realtors to benefit from REITs

The finance minister has cleared the ambiguity surrounding taxation of REITs, removing a big hurdle to their launch.
Bypassing RBI tools to raise funds for infra not prudent

Budget gives boost to India's defence capabilities

The Budget outlay for defence too is up 12.4 per cent over 2013/14 to Rs 229,000 crore.
Budget looks to boost spend on cheaper, Indian products

Budget 2014 sows the seeds of growth in agriculture

Govt initiatives will give more space for telecom players

Budget 2014 may revive the Indian consumption story

