Economic Survey 2013-14
The Economic survey suggests: "Labour laws create strong incentives for firms to avoid hiring a large number of low skill workers. An array of problems holds back the entry and maturation of new firms."
The Economic Survey pointed out that time overruns in the implementation of projects has become a major cause for underachievement in many of the infrastructure sectors.
It also said with the improvement in overall macroeconomic environment, industry is expected to revive and growth can accelerate gradually over the next two years.
National Investment And Manufacturing Zones are conceptualised as integrated industrial townships of at least 5,000 hectares with world class infrastructure.
After recovering in 2009-10 and 2010-11, GDP growth slowed down to decade's low of 4.5 per cent in 2012-13. It picked up marginally to 4.7 per cent in 2013-14.
A day ahead of presenting his maiden Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Economic Survey in Lok Sabha. Here are the key highlights from the document.
